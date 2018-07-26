Gigi Hadid and Misty Copeland Star in Pirelli's 2019 Calendar

Gigi Hadid returns to the annual Pirelli Calendar for a different role.

She, American Ballet Theater principal Misty Copeland, French model and actress Laetitia Casta, and Ozark star Julia Garner are four female stars who appear in the 2019 edition of the tire company's popular trade calendar. Behind-the-scenes images from the photo shoot were released on Thursday.

[Photographer] Albert Watson depicts the women as movie characters who have achieved their life goals or are on the road to achieving them. The photos showcase "the changing nature of ambition and success."

Hadid plays a rich and successful woman who, unbeknownst to others, harbors sadness and feels safe only inside her New York apartment, where she receives the comfort of her best friend and confidant, played by fashion designer Alexander Wang.

Hadid had also appeared in the Pirelli Calendar in 2015, wearing a sexy latex outfit.