Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry—and His Teammate—at Sentebale Polo Cup

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't afraid to show a little PDA during Thursday's Sentebale Polo Cup.

After handing out the trophy to her husband's winning team, the Duchess of Sussex gave her spouse a congratulatory kiss on the lips—their first public smooch since the couple's wedding day. The two lovingly wrapped their arms around the other's back as they leaned in for the sweet moment.

However, Harry wasn't the only polo player to receive a peck. Meghan also gave congratulatory kisses to Nacho Figueras—the captain of Harry's team, the Sentebale St. Regis. Of course, these were just friendly, small air kisses by the cheek. After all, Meghan and Harry are close with Nacho—he even attended their wedding back in May.