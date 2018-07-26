Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry—and His Teammate—at Sentebale Polo Cup

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't afraid to show a little PDA during Thursday's Sentebale Polo Cup.
After handing out the trophy to her husband's winning team, the Duchess of Sussex gave her spouse a congratulatory kiss on the lips—their first public smooch since the couple's wedding day. The two lovingly wrapped their arms around the other's back as they leaned in for the sweet moment.
However, Harry wasn't the only polo player to receive a peck. Meghan also gave congratulatory kisses to Nacho Figueras—the captain of Harry's team, the Sentebale St. Regis. Of course, these were just friendly, small air kisses by the cheek. After all, Meghan and Harry are close with Nacho—he even attended their wedding back in May.
The trophy presentation wasn't the only time Meghan and Harry showed their love for one another. Meghan also tenderly rubbed his back as he walked on the field.
This also wouldn't be the first time Meghan and Harry have kissed at a polo match. The two snuck in a smooch at the 2017 Audi Polo Challenge back when they were dating.
While the royals normally keep their public displays of affection to a minimum, Meghan isn't exactly breaking protocol. After all, Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, kissed his father, Prince Charles, while presenting him with a prize at the Guards Polo Club in 1987.
David Levenson/Getty Images
Meghan looked stunning at Thursday's charity match, held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. The duchess wore a navy blue Carolina Herrera dress and accessorized her look with nude Aqauzzura Deneuve heels, Tom Ford sunglasses and a J.Crew clutch.
The Sentebale St. Regis played against the Royal Salute. The match raised money for the Sentebale foundation, which Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.