How Southern Charm Unlikely Became One of the Most Feminist Shows on TV

The revolution will be televised, y'all.

Ever since Oct. 5, when the New York Times published the first report detailing decades' worth of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood has been forever changed—on and off-screen. But one of the TV shows most heavily impacted by the #MeToo movement is also the most surprising: Bravo's reality hit Southern Charm.

Back when Southern Charm (which originally was a pilot presentation called Southern Gentlemen), was pitched to Bravo in 2013, the mostly female-oriented network liked that the male-focused series was "a fresh take for the network."

"Obviously, we're a very female-oriented network and our main characters are female and Southern Charm turned that on its head by bringing men to the forefront, " Leslie Farrell, Bravo's vice president told E! News. "They're not there because the main characters are their wives or girlfriends, they are actually main characters themselves."