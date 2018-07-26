Brooklyn Beckham Photographs Sophie Turner on a Toilet for 1883 Magazine

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 12:10 PM

Sophie Turner, 1883 Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham / 1883 Magazine

When you gotta go, you gotta go...photograph Sansa Stark.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, played pro photographer again for his first fashion editorial; The 19-year-old photographed Sophie Turner, 22, for a cover shoot for 1883 magazine's royalty issue, available on July 31 as part of the print magazine's summer 2018 relaunch.

In the cover photo, the Game of Thrones actress sits on top of a toilet tank while holding a beer bottle. She is wearing a black and tangerine panther-print shirt, black leather pants and black lace-up boots.

In another photo, Sophie lies on a patterned couch with a metallic copper and blue floral jacket draped over her, while wearing a white crop top and brown leather skirt, as well as sunglasses.

Sophie Turner, 1883 Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham / 1883 Magazine

A third photo shows the actress lounging on a chair inside a northwest London shop, wearing a denim jacket and jeans.

Sophie Turner, 1883 Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham / 1883 Magazine

Sophie Turner, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Brooklyn posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday a photo of him and Sophie goofing around.

"Love photographing you for 1883 x such a lovely girl @sophiet," he wrote.

Brooklyn began studying photography in New York in 2017, a year after he shot a Burberry campaign at age 16. He has also released his own photography book.

