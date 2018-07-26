Julianne Hough Returns to Her "Roots" With New Blonde Hair

"When you do a color correction like this, focus on your client, book out the day for her," Capri continued. "When you have time on your side, everything else is a breeze. 7 hours of great conversation and lots of laughs, Kinda makes me want to do color corrections more!!! (SIKE!) Make sure to follow @ninezeroone as steps and formulas are coming soon."

Hough became a redhead on Valentine's Day this year, telling her social media followers at the time, "I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!!"

"I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!" Hough shared. "I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it."