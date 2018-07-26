How Michelle Williams Fooled Everyone: Inside Her Completely Secret Relationship With New Husband Phil Elverum

"I never gave up on love," she told Vanity Fair. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.' Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship but Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

And it sounds as though she's provided mutual comfort for Elverum, also a single parent who prematurely lost his partner under tragic circumstances. His 2017 album A Crow Looked at Me is about the 2016 death of his wife of 13 years, graphic novelist and musician Geneviève Castrée, from pancreatic cancer at the age of 35. His daughter, Agathe, is now 3.

Like Williams, he preferred life off the beaten path and had been living in Anacortes, Wash., on the edge of Puget Sound. Talking to Pitchfork in March 2017, his plan was to build a house in an even more remote area, on a nearby island.

"As crazy as it sounds, Anacortes feels like it's getting too crazy for us," he told the music magazine. "Geneviève wanted to move, too. We bought this property out there together during the cancer. It was a dream, an aspirational endpoint for us."

"I don't have a big plan," Elverum also said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast that June. "As far as music and stuff, I wasn't planning on making more music, I wasn't planning on making this album. If anything, I thought music was irrelevant to my life. I would just get some job. It seemed self-indulgent to be focused on creativity in the way that I had been in the past."