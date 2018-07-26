Dove Cameron Reveals How She Copes With Anxiety

Dove Cameron is getting candid again about mental health.

The 22-year-old Descendants actress revealed in 2016 on Twitter that she has suffered from anxiety her entire life. On Wednesday night, while recording her anticipated debut solo album, Cameron reflected on how she alleviates her anxiety and also talked about how she recently experienced her first panic attack in months.

"Do your best to not speak negatively of others, of life, of any given situation, & especially, do your best to not speak negatively of yourself. It's hard at first, but it gets easier. I am not perfect at it, but it does make a difference for my anxiety and my noise in my mind," she tweeted. "Also: I finally caved and started meditating. after 1 million people told me to start & I have to say, it does make a huuuge difference in my anxiety. I thought it would be the opposite, but after a few times, you start to notice its effects. I 100% recommend."

"Wanted to speak honestly: I have been doing phenomenally with my anxiety," she said. It's always there, a little bit, sometimes a lot...but I have gotten more skilled at keeping it quieter, reasoning with myself, breathing...but today I had my first full on panic attack in months. Out of nowhere, and for no reason. Completely mental and physical. That's just sometimes how anxiety goes. I'm good now. but I wanted to tell you this so that you don't look at me and feel hopeless because I always seem stable. I know I can present like that sometimes."