Michelle Williams Marries Phil Elverum: See More Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images

Michelle Williams has secretly tied the knot!

The Golden Globe winner married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum earlier this month, it was revealed in Vanity Fair on Thursday. According to the publication, the ceremony took place in the Adirondacks in Upstate New York and it was only witnessed by a handful of friends and family, including her 12-year-old daughter Matilda, and his 3-year-old daughter Agathe.

The couple joins a list of stars who've also had surprise weddings and elopements. It was just months ago that Amy Schumer secretly wed chef Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony in Malibu in front of celeb guests Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

Take a look at the gallery above to see more celebs who kept their nuptials under wraps!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michelle Williams , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.