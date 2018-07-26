Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 3

"It's a Beautiful Day," especially since Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Lopilato posted the first photo of their baby girl's hand on Thursday, letting the world know she's been born.

In February, E! News confirmed the parents to Noah, 4, and Elias, 2, were expecting their third child following weeks of speculation after the Argentinian shared a photo of a possible baby bump.

The singer later spoke about his excitement during an interview with Today FM and revealed the pair was expecting a baby girl. "Everything's good, and I've got my first little girl coming in about three weeks. I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming," Bublé shared.