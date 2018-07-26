The Crown Season 3 Finds Its Prince Charles and Queen Mother

The Crown season three has found its Prince Charles. Actor Josh O'Connor will play the role of the younger version of the British royal when the Netflix drama returns in 2019.

"I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Season three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all," O'Connor said in a statement. "I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."

Additionally, Marion Bailey is taking over the role of Queen Mother. Victoria Hamilton played the part in the first two seasons.