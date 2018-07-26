The Crown Season 3 Finds Its Prince Charles and Queen Mother

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
The Crown season three has found its Prince Charles. Actor Josh O'Connor will play the role of the younger version of the British royal when the Netflix drama returns in 2019.
"I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Season three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all," O'Connor said in a statement. "I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."
Additionally, Marion Bailey is taking over the role of Queen Mother. Victoria Hamilton played the part in the first two seasons.
"Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother," Bailey said in a statement. "Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team."
Netflix also finally confirmed Erin Doherty will play the part of Princess Anne.
"To be part of The Crown feels both ridiculously special and surreal. There is such a rare dynamic within Princess Anne that I am incredibly grateful to be able to explore. She is a woman of great strength and heart—I feel privileged to fight her corner," Doherty said in a statement.
The Crown season three will feature an all-new cast. Olivia Colman is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, Helena Bonham Carter is replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels is replacing Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong-Jones and Tobias Menzies is playing the role of Prince Philip, which Matt Smith originally played. Jason Watkins was also cast as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.
The Crown will return to Netflix in 2019.