The Crown Season 3 Finds Its Prince Charles and Queen Mother

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josh O'Connor

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Crown season three has found its Prince Charles. Actor Josh O'Connor will play the role of the younger version of the British royal when the Netflix drama returns in 2019.

"I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Season three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all," O'Connor said in a statement. "I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."

Additionally, Marion Bailey is taking over the role of Queen Mother. Victoria Hamilton played the part in the first two seasons.

Photos

Meet The Crown Season 3 Cast

"Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother," Bailey said in a statement. "Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team."

Netflix also finally confirmed Erin Doherty will play the part of Princess Anne.

Photos

The Crown Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

"To be part of The Crown feels both ridiculously special and surreal. There is such a rare dynamic within Princess Anne that I am incredibly grateful to be able to explore. She is a woman of great strength and heart—I feel privileged to fight her corner," Doherty said in a statement.

The Crown season three will feature an all-new cast. Olivia Colman is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, Helena Bonham Carter is replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels is replacing Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong-Jones and Tobias Menzies is playing the role of Prince Philip, which Matt Smith originally played. Jason Watkins was also cast as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The Crown will return to Netflix in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , Royals , Prince Charles , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Writer Speaks Out After Fan Backlash: "It Could Be Time to Meet a New Slayer"

Paul Walker, Teen, I Am Paul Walker, Documentary

I Am Paul Walker Trailer Shows Actor as a Smiling Teen

Nashville, Charles Esten, Connie Britton

Which Nashville Couple Will Always Have Your Heart?

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Teaser Is Full of Drama, Babies and Weddings?!

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City's Calm Before the Storm: See What Happens Before the Traumatic Boat Trip

Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 6 Debuts

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.