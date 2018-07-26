Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Face Off in Divorce Court

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on their divorce.

Back in March, Vanessa filed for divorce from the son of President Donald Trump after 12 years of marriage. "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

It was reported in March that Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding. However, the Associated Press reported Thursday that the divorce, which was originally listed as uncontested, is now contested.