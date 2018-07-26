Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Face Off in Divorce Court

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on their divorce.

Back in March, Vanessa filed for divorce from the son of President Donald Trump after 12 years of marriage. "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time." 

It was reported in March that Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding. However, the Associated Press reported Thursday that the divorce, which was originally listed as uncontested, is now contested.

Read

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Put on United Front at White House Easter Egg Roll

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Photos show the former couple walking together into the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, where they were reportedly praised by Judge Michael Katz.

"I very much would like to commend both of you for working out whatever differences you may have had regarding those issues and committing to co-parenting with each other," Katz told the exes (via Page Six). "You have prioritized your children and taken steps to shield them from what could have been an invasive litigation process. Not everyone is able to do that."

According to the outlet, a final parenting agreement could be settled within the next month, while Donald Jr.'s lawyer Norman Heller said, "We have between us resolved most of the financial issues."

Since their split, Donald Jr. and Vanessa have put on a united front. In April, they reunited at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll celebration in Washington, D.C. with their children.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Divorces , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.