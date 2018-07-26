Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Face Off in Divorce Court

Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on their divorce.

Back in March, Vanessa filed for divorce from the son of President Donald Trump after 12 years of marriage. "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time." 

It was reported in March that Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding. However, the Associated Press reported Thursday that the divorce, which was originally listed as uncontested, is now contested.

Photos show the former couple walking together into the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, where they were reportedly praised by Judge Michael Katz.

"I very much would like to commend both of you for working out whatever differences you may have had regarding those issues and committing to co-parenting with each other," Katz told the exes (via Page Six). "You have prioritized your children and taken steps to shield them from what could have been an invasive litigation process. Not everyone is able to do that."

According to the outlet, a final parenting agreement could be settled within the next month, while Donald Jr.'s lawyer Norman Heller said, "We have between us resolved most of the financial issues."

Since their split, Donald Jr. and Vanessa have put on a united front. In April, they reunited at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll celebration in Washington, D.C. with their children.

