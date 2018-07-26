Michelle Williams Is Married: Actress Secretly Weds Phil Elverum

Surprise! Michelle Williams is married.

The 37-year-old Dawson's Creek alum and Blue Valentine actress wed indie rock musician and Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum, 40, earlier this month, Vanity Fair reported on Thursday. Williams, who is notoriously private, and her husband had never gone public with their relationship.

The two met through a mutual friend and married in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks in upstate New York, the magazine said, adding that their nuptials were witnessed by only a handful of friends and their kids—Williams' daughter Matilda, 12, and Elverum's daughter Agathe, who is 3.

Both stars have lost loved ones; William's partner and Matilda's father Heath Ledger died at age 28 in 2008. Elverum's wife Geneviève Castrée died of pancreatic cancer in 2016, when their daughter was an infant.