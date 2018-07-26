I Am Paul Walker Trailer Shows Actor as a Smiling Teen

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 9:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Never-before-seen footage of a young Paul Walkeris featured in I Am Paul Walker, a touching new TV documentary about the life of the late actor.

The Fast & Furious star died in a car crash near Los Angeles at age 40 in 2013. He is survived by his parents Paul Walker Sr. and Cheryl Walker, brothers Cody Walker and Caleb Walker, sisters Ashlie Walker and Amie Walker and daughter Meadow Walker, 19.

I Am Paul Walker was produced by Network Entertainment and will air on the Paramount Network next month. A trailer was recently released. It features videos of a teenage Paul, who showcases his signature smile. It also features interviews with his family and friends.

"He was a big kid," Cody says about Paul.

Photos

Paul Walker: A Life in Pictures

Paul Walker, Teen, I Am Paul Walker, Documentary

Paramount Network

Ashlie details her late brother's love of driving

"He liked to go fast," she says. "As soon as I was old enough to hang on tight, I was on the back of his big wheel with him, going for the ride of my life."

Caleb says Paul used to say he wanted to become a park ranger.

"You know, make 28 grand a year and like, live in the wilderness," he said. "That's really what he wanted to do."

Tyrese Gibson, one of Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, also makes an appearance.

"If you loved him the way we did, you would say, 'Well, why him and not us?'" he says.

I Am Paul Walker premieres on the Paramount Network on August 11 at 9/8c.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paul Walker , Death , Top Stories , TV , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.