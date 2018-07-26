I Am Paul Walker Trailer Shows Actor as a Smiling Teen

Never-before-seen footage of a young Paul Walkeris featured in I Am Paul Walker, a touching new TV documentary about the life of the late actor.

The Fast & Furious star died in a car crash near Los Angeles at age 40 in 2013. He is survived by his parents Paul Walker Sr. and Cheryl Walker, brothers Cody Walker and Caleb Walker, sisters Ashlie Walker and Amie Walker and daughter Meadow Walker, 19.

I Am Paul Walker was produced by Network Entertainment and will air on the Paramount Network next month. A trailer was recently released. It features videos of a teenage Paul, who showcases his signature smile. It also features interviews with his family and friends.

"He was a big kid," Cody says about Paul.