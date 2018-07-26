Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

Kim Zolciak-Biermann wants to get something off her chest.

The 40-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and Don't Be Tardy star revealed on Wednesday's episode of her podcast House of Kim With Kim Zolciak that she had made an appointment with her plastic surgeon to get a breast reduction, in which he would switch out her implants for smaller ones, going down to a DD cup or even down to a C.

Kim had undergone a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck, a few years after giving birth to the last of her six children, twins Kaia and Kane, who are now 4. In 2015, she showed off the results on Instagram, saying she was "so thankful" for the "tatas" that plastic surgeon and Real Housewives Of Miami star Dr. Leonard Hochstein gave her, calling him a "Boob god."

'I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn't look that big on my body, because of just the way I'm built," she said on her podcast. "I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago—he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that...and I said, 'I feel like I should get my boobs reduced, they're heavy, my posture is terrible, I'm getting older.'"