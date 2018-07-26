EXCLUSIVE!

This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Parks and Recreation veterans Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, two gifts that keep on giving, reunited for NBC's Making It, a new craft competition series that is, as life should be, full of puns.

In the exclusive preview above, Poehler and Offerman have a celebrity pun-off for a Making It party guest list. What's a Making It pun-off? It's when the two hosts trade craft puns on a specific topic, in this case, celebrities. Seth Meyers becomes Seth Pliers, Meghan Markle becomes Meghan Sparkle…you get the idea. But who wins the pun off? And what does Sigourney Weaver have to do with it? Watch the video above to find out.

The dynamic duo already did a TV show pun-off and a general craft pun-off.

Photos

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: BFF Moments!

Poehler and Offerman are also executive producers of the six-episode competition series. The series also features expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. Each episode has a specific theme and features contestants taking on two projects to demonstrate their talent. The show is designed to feature something for everyone.

"Truly, we wanted to show the creation of things," Poehler said about her show on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "We wanted to show to people making things, celebrate artists and we wanted to make a show that kind of everybody could watch and it didn't make you stressed out or humiliated."

Poehler said she not a fan of "that kind of show."

"The only person I like yelling is Judge Judy," she said. "Because she's always right."

Host Seth Meyers jumped on that fact and asked if Poehler is watching Judge Judy still.

"I watch Judge Judy almost every day," Poehler said with a laugh. "And I try not to watch the news anymore because it stresses me out."

Making It premieres Tuesday, July 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Poehler , Nick Offerman , NBC , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Parks And Recreation
Latest News
Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Almost Featured a Big Tribute to Sabrina the Teenage Witch

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

The Tonight Show, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, JimmyFallon

Which Bella Twin Will Win the Tonight Show Thumb Wrestling Championship Belt?

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps Can't Believe It's "All Happening" During Emotional Busy Tonight Set Reveal

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Is Hocus Pocus Even a Good Movie? How It Became an Enduring Cult Classic Anyway

Kris Jenner Picks Her Favorite Child on "Ellen"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.