This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

Parks and Recreation veterans Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, two gifts that keep on giving, reunited for NBC's Making It, a new craft competition series that is, as life should be, full of puns.

In the exclusive preview above, Poehler and Offerman have a celebrity pun-off for a Making It party guest list. What's a Making It pun-off? It's when the two hosts trade craft puns on a specific topic, in this case, celebrities. Seth Meyers becomes Seth Pliers, Meghan Markle becomes Meghan Sparkle…you get the idea. But who wins the pun off? And what does Sigourney Weaver have to do with it? Watch the video above to find out.

The dynamic duo already did a TV show pun-off and a general craft pun-off.