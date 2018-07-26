This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 9:00 AM
Parks and Recreation veterans Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, two gifts that keep on giving, reunited for NBC's Making It, a new craft competition series that is, as life should be, full of puns.
In the exclusive preview above, Poehler and Offerman have a celebrity pun-off for a Making It party guest list. What's a Making It pun-off? It's when the two hosts trade craft puns on a specific topic, in this case, celebrities. Seth Meyers becomes Seth Pliers, Meghan Markle becomes Meghan Sparkle…you get the idea. But who wins the pun off? And what does Sigourney Weaver have to do with it? Watch the video above to find out.
The dynamic duo already did a TV show pun-off and a general craft pun-off.
Poehler and Offerman are also executive producers of the six-episode competition series. The series also features expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. Each episode has a specific theme and features contestants taking on two projects to demonstrate their talent. The show is designed to feature something for everyone.
"Truly, we wanted to show the creation of things," Poehler said about her show on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "We wanted to show to people making things, celebrate artists and we wanted to make a show that kind of everybody could watch and it didn't make you stressed out or humiliated."
Poehler said she not a fan of "that kind of show."
"The only person I like yelling is Judge Judy," she said. "Because she's always right."
Host Seth Meyers jumped on that fact and asked if Poehler is watching Judge Judy still.
"I watch Judge Judy almost every day," Poehler said with a laugh. "And I try not to watch the news anymore because it stresses me out."
Making It premieres Tuesday, July 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
