Nikki Bella's Joke About John Cena Makes The Tonight Show Audience Groan

Breakups are never easy—that's why Nikki Bella and Brie Bella used to break up with each other's boyfriends when they were younger.

The Total Bellas stars made the confession on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"We never had to go through, like, the emotions of a breakup," Brie said, explaining they used to call up and dump the other's boyfriend to save the other from an awkward conversation.

Nikki then joked she could have used her sister's help when she went through her public breakup with John Cena.

"So, where were you a few months ago?" Nikki teased, resulting in an audible audience groan.

"That would have been a hard phone call," Brie replied.