The Real Housewives of New York City's Calm Before the Storm: See What Happens Before the Traumatic Boat Trip

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 6:44 AM

It's the calm before the storm on The Real Housewives of New York City. The ladies of the Big Apple didn't exactly have a great vacation in Colombia, and it was all capped off with the headline-making traumatic boat trip. But before the ladies nearly capsized, there were laughs and tears on a private island getaway.

In the preview above, it finally looks like Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortmier and Dorinda Medley enjoyed themselves. They pranked each other with crabs in hammocks, Sonja flashed everyone and the reality stars frolicked in the water and sun and what's that? They actually laughed!

"We're having fun, finally," Tinsley said.

Sonja also revealed this nugget when the ladies spotted the tag still on her bathing suit: "I always have the tags on because if I don't like something and I'm going to sell it at the consignment store, I like to have the tags on because you get a better deal."

But it wasn't all laughs before the storm hit. In the preview above, Dorinda got emotional with Bethenny over her fight with Luann in the July 25 episode.

"I feel bad I hurt Luann. That makes me heartbroken because I'm not that person," Dorinda said. "She's like my family and I hurt her, that's a bad thing…I put her in an unsafe place and I want to be someone's safe place all the time."

All that drama might seem like nothing when the ladies hit the rough waters to leave their private island getaway.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

