The Real Housewives of New York City's Calm Before the Storm: See What Happens Before the Traumatic Boat Trip

It's the calm before the storm on The Real Housewives of New York City. The ladies of the Big Apple didn't exactly have a great vacation in Colombia, and it was all capped off with the headline-making traumatic boat trip. But before the ladies nearly capsized, there were laughs and tears on a private island getaway.

In the preview above, it finally looks like Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortmier and Dorinda Medley enjoyed themselves. They pranked each other with crabs in hammocks, Sonja flashed everyone and the reality stars frolicked in the water and sun and what's that? They actually laughed!