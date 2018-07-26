Jane Fonda Says Main Trio Intends to Return for 9 to 5 Sequel

Jane Fonda confirmed Wednesday that a 9 to 5 sequel is in the works.

A long-awaited follow-up to the beloved 1980 workplace revenge comedy, which co-starred Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, has been in development since earlier this year, when Rashida Jones became attached to co-write the script with Patricia Resnick, the original screenwriter. "My role is as an executive producer, and I'm working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers," Fonda told reporters at the Television Critics Association panel for her new HBO documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts. "Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it." Fonda also revealed the film will be set at Consolidated Companies, just as it was in the original.

Fonda believes sexual harassment is "worse" for women now than it was then. "Today, a lot of the workforce is hired by an outside company, so if there's a problem, who do you complain to? Who do you fight with? Plus, with social media and the internet, you can be spied on very easily," she said. But, "I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop, because guys are scared."