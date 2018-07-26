Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018

Beyoncé gave fans a glimpse into her private family life on Thursday by posting a rare photo of her twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter

The picture, shared via Beyonce.com, showed the 1-year-old babies smiling ear to ear as they sat on their mother's lap. Queen B also looked relaxed as she lounged on the deck of a yacht—taking a much-needed break from the European leg of her OTR II Tour with Jay-Z.

The proud parents also posted another photo of Jay-Z holding little Rumi's hand. The tiny tot looked adorable as she overlooked the water in a white and yellow ruffled ensemble.

Of course, their eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, was also there. Beyoncé shared several photos of her 6-year-old daughter enjoying some fun in the sun. The "Formation" singer posted pictures of Blue Ivy swimming in the pool, enjoying a little zen time and smiling alongside her mom.

 

Speaking of moms, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, was also there. Still, Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed plenty of romantic, one-on-one moments throughout the trip.

As they headed back to the U.S. for the next leg of their tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z posted a heartfelt note thanking Europe for the past few weeks. 

"Thank you to Europe for the beautiful memories," they wrote on Beyonce.com. "It's been a pleasure being On The Run with our family, visiting so many incredible places, doing what we love with who we love. We can't wait to comeback. Love, the Carters."

To see more of the family's photos, check out the gallery.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have travelled all over Europe for their tour.

The family enjoyed some sailing in France and took in the sights in Italy.

