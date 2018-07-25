Check Out All of Kate Upton's Stylish Pregnancy Looks So Far

Kate Upton can turn any sidewalk into a catwalk, so it comes as no surprise that the model can also turn maternity-wear into haute couture.

Since announcing her pregnancy with husband Justin Verlander two weeks ago, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has strut her stuff on the red carpet, while running errands and even while walking her dog.

Her casual outfit of choice appears to be any breezy dress and a nice pair of flats, while her evening wear remains to be as glamorous and flashy as always. Most recently, the actress wore a sharp white pantsuit with retro cat-eye sunglasses while on a date night with her hubby at the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C..  

To see the rest of the stylish looks sported by the mommy-to-be, check out the gallery below!

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Kate Upton

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Copper Fit

New York State of Mind

The supermodel attended Copper Fit and Kate Upton launch event in New York City. 

Kate Upton

GAC / MEGA

Glowing in Gucci

Upton was photographed at LAX airport on Sept. 30 wearing a green trench coat, black sweater, pants and Gucci leather mules.

Kate Upton, Pregnant, Baby Bump

Instagram

Baby on Board

The Sports Illustrated model announces her pregnancy in an oh-so chic, red pantsuit paired with retro shades. 

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, MLB All-Star Game

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Red Carpet Cuties

In honor of her and Justin Verlander's first official outing as parents-to-be, Kate rocks a white pantsuit. 

Kate Upton, Pregnancy Style

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sparkle and Shine

All that glitters is this future mama! At The Maxim Hot 100 Experience in Hollywood, Upton showcases her baby bump in a sequined dress. 

Kate Upton, Pregnancy Style

GAC/MEGA

Out and About

Los Angeles looks just a bit brighter when Kate and her pooch hit the pavement in style. 

Kate Upton

MEGA

Airport Chic

Upton kept it cool and collected when she arrived to LAX wearing this all black ensemble.

Kate Upton

BACKGRID

Cool and Carefree

While getting lunch with a friend the mommy-to-be glowed in a white linen dress paired with a jean jacket. 

With the way Kate stylishly dresses her baby bump, there is no doubt that her mini-me will be twice as cute.

