Check Out All of Kate Upton's Stylish Pregnancy Looks So Far

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 6:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Upton, Pregnant, Baby Bump

Instagram

Kate Upton can turn any sidewalk into a catwalk, so it comes as no surprise that the model can also turn maternity-wear into haute couture.

Since announcing her pregnancy with husband Justin Verlander two weeks ago, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has strut her stuff on the red carpet, while running errands and even while walking her dog.

Her casual outfit of choice appears to be any breezy dress and a nice pair of flats, while her evening wear remains to be as glamorous and flashy as always. Most recently, the actress wore a sharp white pantsuit with retro cat-eye sunglasses while on a date night with her hubby at the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C..  

To see the rest of the stylish looks sported by the mommy-to-be, check out the gallery below!

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Kate Upton, Pregnant, Baby Bump

Instagram

Baby on Board

The Sports Illustrated model announces her pregnancy in an oh-so chic, red pantsuit paired with retro shades. 

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, MLB All-Star Game

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Red Carpet Cuties

In honor of her and Justin Verlander's first official outing as parents-to-be, Kate rocks a white pantsuit. 

Kate Upton, Pregnancy Style

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sparkle and Shine

All that glitters is this future mama! At The Maxim Hot 100 Experience in Hollywood, Upton showcases her baby bump in a sequined dress. 

Article continues below

Kate Upton, Pregnancy Style

GAC/MEGA

Out and About

Los Angeles looks just a bit brighter when Kate and her pooch hit the pavement in style. 

Kate Upton

MEGA

Airport Chic

Upton kept it cool and collected when she arrived to LAX wearing this all black ensemble.

Kate Upton

BACKGRID

Cool and Carefree

While getting lunch with a friend the mommy-to-be glowed in a white linen dress paired with a jean jacket. 

Article continues below

With the way Kate stylishly dresses her baby bump, there is no doubt that her mini-me will be twice as cute.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Upton , Pregnancies , Couples , Fashion , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton, Best Looks

How Kate Middleton's Fashion Always Stands Out for the Right Reasons

Shopping: White Dresses

18 White Dresses You Can Totally Still Wear Before Labor Day

ESC: March Horoscopes, Capricorn, Kate Middleton

Here's the Secret to Dressing Like Kate Middleton for Any Occasion

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Just Wore a Velcro Wallet Around her Neck—Thoughts?

ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Proves the Utility Jumpsuit Is HR-Appropriate

ESC: Selena Gomez

How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses Like Selena Gomez and Pippa Middleton

Very Cavallari, Episode 104

Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down ''Extra and Emotional'' Shannon Ford's Workplace Drama Like a Boss on Very Cavallari

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.