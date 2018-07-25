Check Out All of Kate Upton's Stylish Pregnancy Looks So Far

Kate Upton can turn any sidewalk into a catwalk, so it comes as no surprise that the model can also turn maternity-wear into haute couture.

Since announcing her pregnancy with husband Justin Verlander two weeks ago, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has strut her stuff on the red carpet, while running errands and even while walking her dog.

Her casual outfit of choice appears to be any breezy dress and a nice pair of flats, while her evening wear remains to be as glamorous and flashy as always. Most recently, the actress wore a sharp white pantsuit with retro cat-eye sunglasses while on a date night with her hubby at the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C..

