How Kate Middleton's Fashion Always Stands Out for the Right Reasons

Kate Middleton is a style icon the world can't stop watching.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been giving royal fans fashion inspiration since she first started dating Prince William in 2003.

In fact, almost everything the Duchess wears sells out almost immediately, a phenomenon called the "Kate Middleton Effect."

We know Kate's style is on point, but Anita Dongre, fashion designer and featured expert on Bluprint's new show Spark, is telling us why the public is so enamored with Kate's clothing.

Anita, who has styled the likes of Hillary Clinton, Sophie Trudeau and the Duchess herself, is a huge fan of Kate's style. She tells E! News, "Kate is an impeccable dresser who knows exactly what complements her."