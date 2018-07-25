These Beauty Misconceptions Will Raise Eyebrows, Literally

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 4:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Put the tweezer down!

You don't want to make a brow mistake based off a common misconception. Before you make your next appointment with a professional, E! News consulted Hollywood's biggest names in brow artistry on what you should believe and what you shouldn't.

Misconception: Microblading will make all your brow problems go away.

"A lot of people are talking about microblading but just because it's a trend, doesn't mean it's a good one," said Kelley Baker, who calls the Kardashians, Jenners, Lea Michele and more as clients. "Unfortunately there are not any regulations and anyone can take a one-day course and get certified. They say it's semi-permanent, but the truth is that it's a tattoo...on your face! So if this is something you are considering, please make sure you do your homework and ask to see photos of their work! As awesome as it seems to never have to fill in your brows again, the dream is not real. So I as a brow pro do not recommend it."

Photos

Rihanna and 8 More Celebs Share Their Best Eyebrow Tips

Misconception: Maintaining your brows at home in between appointments is a must.

"Put away the tweezers," recommended Kelley. "Once you've had your brows shaped by a professional and love your new shape, simply reschedule your follow-up appointment with your stylist so that they can continue to keep your brows perfect. We all can get a little crazy with our tweezers, and it only takes one wrong pull to mess up your shape!"

Misconception: Trimming hairs is best when held up.

"We see a lot of artists holding hairs directing up in place while trimming," said Giselle Soto, brow wizard to the likes of Jordyn Woods. "The thought behind this is that it results in a cleaner and more precise look. However, holding hairs directly up while trimming will cause holes and thin the eyebrow."

Misconception: More product means more contrast.

"When filling in eyebrows with makeup, the thought is that you need a variety of items to complete this. Pomades, brow pencils and brow markers are necessary for making sparse areas seem full," added Giselle. "However, with the proper use of just a little highlighter contrast with a minimum amount of brow powder will do the trick. The contrast gives you the illusion that the eyebrow hair is darker than what they actually are."

Misconception: Layering product can look too heavy.

"One of the most common brow misconceptions I come across is the idea that layering multiple products in the brow will result in a heavy look, when in fact it can actually achieve the most natural effect!" said Alyssa Anderson, Artistry & Creative Marketing Manager of Anastasia Beverly Hills. "By layering different textures and/or tones, such as our Brow Powder Duo and Brow Wiz, you will be able to create a far more realistic looking brow that's customized to suit you."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Jordyn Woods , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

Irina Shayk Shows off Her New Collection With Ellen Tracy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.