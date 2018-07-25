18 White Dresses You Can Totally Still Wear Before Labor Day

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 4:20 PM

Shopping: White Dresses

You know how the old saying don't wear white after Labor Day goes.

When it comes to fashion we tend to break rules instead of follow them, but to each their own. If you do count yourself as a stickler for the rules, you have more than enough time (until Labor Day on Monday, September 3rd) to wear out the color white until your little heart desires.

Regardless of where you stand on the rules, you can't argue with the fact that a little white dress is the perfect anytime summer outfit. It's breezy, it's light, it's flirty…what else do you need? 

Here are 18 summer-y LWDs we can't take our eyes off of.

Structured Mini Dress

BUY IT: Donna Mizani Maya Mini Dress, $200

Double-Breasted Dress

BUY IT: Boohoo Ella Double Breasted Power Shoulder Dress, $30

Naked Dress

BUY IT: For Love & Lemons La Ana Cocktail Dress, $158

Linen Maxi Dress

BUY IT: Polo Ralph Lauren Linen Maxi Dress, $419

Western Dress

BUY IT: Majorelle Western Ridge Dress, $248

Tunic Dress

BUY IT: Ramy Brook Keely Tunic Dress, $128

Eyelet Lace Up Mini Dress

BUY IT: For Love and Lemons Charlotte Eyelet Lace Up Mini Dress, $216 

Long Sleeve Mini Dress

BUY IT: Bailey 44 X Revolve Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $188

One Shoulder Bodycon Dress

BUY IT: Boohoo Petite One Shoulder Asymmetric Bodycon Dress, $22

Victorian Mini Dress

BUY IT: Ulla Johnson Holly Dress, $415

Ruffle Dress

BUY IT: Misa Los Angeles Giada Dress, $290

Sheath Dress

BUY IT: Dress the Population Lyla Crepe Sheath Dress, $168

Fit and Flare Dress

BUY IT: DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY Denim Fit & Flare Dress, $395

Poplin Midi Dress

BUY IT: Free People Perfect Peach Poplin Midi Dress, $72

Denim Dress

BUY IT: Cinzia White Pinafore Denim Dress, $25

Lace Dress

BUY IT: Bardot Botanica Lace Dress, $139

Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon

BUY IT: Bardot Band Dress, $119

Eyelet Mini Dress

BUY IT: Karina Grimaldi Rosi Eyelet Mini Dress, $350

All hail the LWD. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

