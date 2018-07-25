Demi Lovato Is "Grateful to Be Alive" After Overdose: Inside Her Excessive Party Lifestyle

Demi Lovato is "very grateful to be alive" and is set to re-enter rehab after her apparent overdose, which came after a night out at a bar with friends following months of partying, E! News has learned.

On Tuesday, the singer was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles after an apparent overdose. First responders gave her the overdose reversal drug Narcan and transported her to a hospital. The singer's publicist later said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support." Lovato has spent time in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction in the past and her latest incident comes a month after she released her song "Sober," in which she sings about relapsing.

An eyewitness told E! News exclusively on Wednesday that they saw Lovato and a big group of friends drinking at the Saddle Ranch bar and restaurant in Los Angeles the night before her apparent overdose, adding that they stayed until closing time.