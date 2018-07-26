Nikki Bella Confides in Brie Bella About the End of Her Relationship: ''We've Had This Amazing Love Story and It's Come to an End''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Breaking up is hard to do! 

Nikki Bella and John Cena may finally be over for good. On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki shared why she is so frustrated by the state of her relationship with John, and it seems like the damage may be irreparable. 

"Taking a shower and seeing his razor and his suits and everything just sucks," Nikki shares about being in the home she used to share with John. "I wish it could be different...I have had almost six years of working on us and fighting and taking in a lot, and I just feel like I've hit a point where I'm just so exhausted and done." 

Watch

Total Bellas Stars Get Rid of Smoke With Dance Party

After a season full of ups and downs, it looks like Nikki and John are finally parting ways. But that doesn't mean it will all be smooth sailing from here. 

"He's waiting for my final decision, which I think I know it but I'm afraid to say it," she shared. 

"Why are you afraid to say it?" Brie Bella asked her sister. 

"Because I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore," she explained. "It's not his fault, it's not my fault. We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end." 

Watch the clip above for all the shocking moment! 

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Daniel Bryan , WWE , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party After Divorce Filing

Harry Styles, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Harry Styles Dresses Up as Elton John at Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Party

Michael Bublé, James Corden

Michael Bublé Tells James Corden He's "Not OK" After Son's Cancer Battle

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Dress Up as Skeletons for Halloween Bash

David Schwimmer

Police Hunt "Ross From Friends" Look-Alike and David Schwimmer Reacts Accordingly

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.