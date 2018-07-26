Taylor Momsen Turns 25: How She Went From Gossip Girl Star to Hard-Core Rocker

Still, fans started to wonder if Momsen's career move was real or if it was just a phase—similar to one of Jenny's short-lived rebellious acts.

"I think the biggest misconception with that is people thought that that was gonna help because I had some sort of fan base from acting. In reality, it really worked against me and the band because I think I had to work harder than if I had just been a chick in a band from the get-go," she told People in 2015. "People had a lot of misconceptions and a lot of doubts—if it was real, if it was just going to be a fling."

However, Momsen argued she grew up playing and listening to music. She told Interview Magazine she wrote her first song when she was 5 and that becoming a rock star was "always the plan."

With three studio albums, several chart-topping hits and a worldwide tour, it looks like Momsen has proven her commitment (and her talent) to the rock world. Still, fans haven't forgotten about her Gossip Girl roots.

"It's less frustrating if someone recognizes me for it; it's more frustrating that I still get asked about it," she told People in 2016. "It feels like someone asking you about junior high. It literally was my junior high, so that's what it feels like to me. It's such a past life that it's a strange question to continue to get asked."