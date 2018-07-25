Inside Demi Lovato's Support System: How Her Closest Relationships Have Held Her Up and Knocked Her Down Over the Years

"I went from being at the highlight of my career," Demi told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. "So many things were going great in my life and then all of the sudden my personal life just went down at crazy speeds. I had a negative breakdown and it changed my life forever, but I'm glad that it did, because if I had never gone into the treatment...I don't know if, one, I'd even be sitting here today. Two, if I'd be alive today."

Sobriety didn't take the first time around, however, frustrating her team to no end. McIntyre said that he was at a loss as to what to do next with here, so he got "everybody on the team, business managers, attorneys, agents, everybody, to say 'if Phil walks, we walk.'"

Smashing her phone—"the gateway to everything," to the drugs, the partying, the wrong people—wasn't enough. Phil had her dunk it in a vase of water. Demi in turn spent her first year as a judge on The X Factor in 2012 living in a sober apartment, with roommates, doing chores.

Throughout her career, Demi has had a more—not quite personal, but intense—relationship with her fans than most stars, engaging with them frequently on social media and going out of her way to make them feel appreciated, be it in person, on Twitter or from the stage, where the Unbroken artist regularly weaves life lessons in among the songs.

"Every time someone asks me for a picture or an autograph, even if I'm having a bad day and I'm in a bad mood, I remember, 'You're nothing without this person.' They make it special," she reflected in the 2012 MTV documentary Demi Lovato: Stay Strong (which, she revealed in Simply Complicated, she did an interview for while on cocaine).

"Stone cold helped me when I was going through a breakup sorry not sorry helped me become unapologetically myself Skyscraper brought me out of depression Confident made me feel like I could take on the world Really dont care helped me remember my worth. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe," fan Caity tweeted Tuesday night.