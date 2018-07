Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Dating? All the Romantic Evidence

"Having a hair competition," Sprouse wrote on Instagram alongside pictures with Palvin. "Who won?"

While the duo hasn't officially commented on their relationship status, they appeared to be making a statement with Tuesday's public outing.

It was just over a week ago that Sprouse and Palvin watched the World Cup together in Russia. While there, Sprouse posted and then deleted a picture with Palvin along with the caption, "Sports." He also shared a video with the model while watching the game on July 15.

Prior to spending time with Palvin, Sprouse was in a longterm relationship with model Dayna Frazer. The couple called it quits in 2017. As for Palvin, she was previously linked to Justin Bieber and Niall Horan.

Meanwhile, Sprouse's twin brother, Cole Sprouse, is rumored to be in a relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.