Naya Rivera Shades Big Sean With ''I Don't F--k With You'' Performance on Lip Sync Battle

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 1:38 PM

Naya Rivera was not messing around when she performed on Lip Sync Battle.

The former Glee star made a not so subtle dig at former fiancé Big Sean when she performed "I Don't F—k With You" for the crowd.

It is safe to say that her rendition of her ex-boyfriend's song took the judges and hosts by surprise considering their dramatic split in 2014. Not to forget that the explicit rap is rumored to be about Rivera herself.

Just after announcing the end of the pair's engagement, the rapper released the song with lyrics like, "I don't give a f--k about you or anything that you do / I saw you got a new man I see you taking the pic / I see you post it up thinking that it's making me sick / I see you calling up Imma answer that s--t like 'I don't f--k with you'"

Big Sean, Naya Rivera

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

The rap continued, "And every day I wake up celebrating s--t—why? / 'Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy bitch." 

This isn't the first time the actress has thrown shade at her famous ex. When she wrote her tell-all book, Sorry Not Sorry, Naya claimed, "I learned that I was no longer getting married from the Internet, and at the same time as the rest of the world."

Meanwhile, back on the Lip Sync Battle stage, things between Rivera and her opponent, Lil Rel Howery, got intense as the two duked it out to see who would go home as the winner of this week's battle. 

To see Naya's full performance tune in to the show when it airs on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on the Paramount Network. 

