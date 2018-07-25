Carole Radziwill Leaving Real Housewives of New York City After 6 Seasons

Carole Radziwill is bidding farewell to The Real Housewives of New York City.

The award-winning journalist and best-selling author confirmed this will be her final season on the show.

"After six seasons on Bravo's RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind," she said in a statement to E! News. "My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament."

Carole continued, "I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I'm thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next." 

Those who follow her Instagram account also received a message when she posted the quote, "Didn't change, just learned."

Real Housewives of New York City Reunion, RHONY

Bravo

During the most recent season, which airs Wednesday nights on Bravo, Carole has found herself feuding with Bethenny Frankel.

In fact, her no-filter Bravo blogs have become a huge hit with Real Housewives fans in recent weeks.

At the same time, she has developed strong friendships with many of her co-stars including Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley.

Ultimately, there's still plenty of must-see TV to look forward to. The cast continues their cast trip in Colombia on tonight's episode. Their dramatic boat ride that made front-page headlines has yet to air.

As for the reunion show, it's been taped and viewers can count on some new developments when it comes to Carole's relationship with Bethenny.

People was first to report the news.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

