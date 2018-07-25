Why Laguna Beach's Iconic "Don't Stop Believin'" Car Sing-Along Has Lived On and On...13 Years Later

Roll down the windows and turn up the radio, we're taking a road trip down memory lane.

Before The Sopranos' finale in 2007 and Glee's 2009 premiere memorably used Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," MTV's reality hit Laguna Beach featured the 1981 song in its season two premiere in 2005. On any other show, a scene of two teens driving home after a dinner would likely end up on the cutting room floor. But for Laguna Beach, it was the scene fans lived for, especially when it featured one of the show's most popular pairings, Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti, sharing meaningful glances and flirtatious giggles as they mouthed along to the words to "Don't Stop Believin'."

In fact, the scene, which lasted less than 40 seconds, landed the song back into the iTunes Top 10 songs chart after it aired on July 25, 2005, 13 years ago.