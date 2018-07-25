Sarah Ferguson Shares Letter Criticizing "Inflammatory" Article About Princess Eugenie's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie, Princess Eugenie

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has come to her daughter's defense. 

It seems Fergie caught wind of a searing article about her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie of York, who is scheduled to marry longtime beau Jack Brooksbankin October at St. George's Chapel—most recently the site of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. 

New announcements regarding the couple's special day—such as inviting members of the public to the grounds of Windsor Castle and having a brief carriage procession after the ceremony—incited backlash from The Daily Mail's Jan Moir.

The columnist penned a disparaging piece published on Monday, which criticized the 28-year-old and argued that her status as ninth in line to the throne does not warrant a wedding as grand as that of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex's. Moir also took aim at Eugenie's work—or what she considered a lack thereof—and wrote that the future bride has done "almost nothing of note." Comparing Eugenie to a seagull, Moir wrote the royal drifts "along in the richly foaming wake of the Queen, picking off what she can from the royal catch."

"But won't an awful lot of people, even while once more being dazzled by the pomp and pageantry in Windsor town, be asking themselves this once more—Eugenie who?" Moir concluded the piece. 

Photos

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank: Romance Rewind

Well, mama Ferguson was having none of it. The Duchess of York shared a letter to her social media accounts penned by colleague Sarah Wade, the CEO of Sarah's Humanitas charity. 

 "I am appalled at the vitriol that is expressed in the piece," Wade began in her letter before questioning what the purpose of the article was.

"Is it to make a young couple feel embarrassed or ashamed of the choices they have made for their wedding day or it is to invite anger and hatred towards them? Either way, the outcome is negative and tantamount to bullying," Wade wrote. 

Calling the piece "inflammatory and divisive," Wade also asked whether Moir has ever met her subject "or whether the source of her malicious contempt for a 28 year old [woman] is the result of years of unfounded and hurtful abuse that has been directed toward the Princess and her family by the Daily Mail." 

As Wade concluded, "It is imperative that we support freedom of expression, but not when the intended outcome is to inflict pain on another person or incite others to do so, and Jan Moir's article does just that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Princess Eugenie , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

Spooky Movies to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.