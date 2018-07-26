Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 6 Debuts

Orange Is the New Black season five ended with a bang—kind of literally. Don't remember what happened to your favorite inmates? We're here to help.

Season six of Orange Is the New Black premieres Friday, July 27, but before you dive back into the world of Piper, Red, Taystee and Suzanne, it's time to reacquaint yourself with what went down during the fifth season of the Emmy-winning Netflix series. The fifth season took place over the course of just a few days at Litchfield, but they were a wild couple of days after the prisoners rioted and took control of the facilities.