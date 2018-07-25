Gwyneth Paltrow Has a Theory Behind Some of Her Haters

Gwyneth Paltrow knows that not everybody is Team Goop.

Perhaps they don't see the value in buying items at an aspirational value. Maybe it's the fact that they disagree with her thoughts on love, relationships and conscious uncoupling.

Whatever the case may be, the businesswoman continues to find huge success with her brand. In fact, the amount of critics has subsided in recent months.  

"I really notice as the business grows, there's a lot less of that, and I think people are like: Oh, this is real, and I feel like that's sort of, you know, a nine-months-ago story. You know what I mean?" she explained to The New York Times.

But what about that infamous headline from a tabloid that named her the most hated celebrity in the world?

"I remember being like: Really? More than, like, Chris Brown? Me? Really? Wow. It was also the same week that I was People's Most Beautiful Woman," she explained. "For a minute I was like: Wait, I don't understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world's most beautiful?"

In the new feature available online now, the writer admits to having a Google alert set for the Hollywood actress. While there's plenty of vacation pictures or romance updates that surface, the writer claims it's "mostly filled with pus and bile."

When asked about The Cut's habit of mocking Goop's gift guide, Gwyneth responded, "I don't know what The Cut Is."

Could this be why people hate her? "Because I have discipline?" she said.

Ultimately, that discipline has led to Goop being worth a reported $250 million with no signs of slowing down. And while she admits to not being perfect, Gwyneth wishes women weren't so hard on themselves and each other.

"That's all we do as women," she said. "We just kick the [expletive] out of ourselves. It's like that inner critic is so vicious, and it's like: Why do we do that? It's so nuts. People say that there's no link between emotions and consciousness and physical illness. And yet look at the plethora of autoimmune diseases around you. One man to 10 women have autoimmune. We literally have turned on ourselves."

Perhaps it's time to treat yourself to a gift on Goop?

