Jay Cutler Gives Wife Kristin Cavallari Some Bittersweet News on Very Cavallari: "We're Moving"

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 6:30 AM

Add moving to the long list of things Kristin Cavallari has to deal with!

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler happily reveals that their offer on the new house has been accepted. Although The Hills alum is excited about the move, she's also a little in shock that it's actually happening!

"We're moving," the retired quarterback sings to his wife.

"They accepted the offer?" Kristin gleefully notes. "Wow, oh my god. That's exciting."

"I almost can't believe it," the Uncommon James boss adds in a confessional. "I mean, I'm so excited, but I'm also like, 'Holy s--t! This is actually happening.'"

However, as their new house comes with extensive land and a chicken coop, the Cutlers have to figure out how to raise farm animals.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Very Cavallari 104

E!

"I don't know the first thing about taking care of chickens," the mother of three admits.

"Feed 'em, water 'em…give 'em some water," Jay responds. "It can't be that hard. It's gotta be easier than raising kids."

While Kristin is eager to have a "peaceful country life," she realizes she has a lot to learn before she can go "country." Not to mention, the former MTV star is also bummed about leaving their current home.

"I might be sad to leave this house," Kristin shares. "I love this house."

Regardless, the move gives Kristin the opportunity to get rid of the fish tank Jay loves so much. However, if the NFL star has any say in the matter, the "survivor" fish will join the rest of the Cutlers in the move to the new house!

Watch the hilarious conversation play out in the clip above!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

