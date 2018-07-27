Jay Cutler Gives Wife Kristin Cavallari Some Bittersweet News on Very Cavallari: "We're Moving"

Add moving to the long list of things Kristin Cavallari has to deal with!

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler happily reveals that their offer on the new house has been accepted. Although The Hills alum is excited about the move, she's also a little in shock that it's actually happening!

"We're moving," the retired quarterback sings to his wife.

"They accepted the offer?" Kristin gleefully notes. "Wow, oh my god. That's exciting."

"I almost can't believe it," the Uncommon James boss adds in a confessional. "I mean, I'm so excited, but I'm also like, 'Holy s--t! This is actually happening.'"

However, as their new house comes with extensive land and a chicken coop, the Cutlers have to figure out how to raise farm animals.