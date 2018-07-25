Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose: A Medical Expert Weighs In

Demi Lovato remains hospitalized after her apparent overdose and is awake. What's next in the singer's journey to recovery?

On Tuesday, the singer, who has in the past spent time in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction, was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles. She was transported to a hospital and her family members rushed to her bedside. The singer's publicist later said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."

Lovato being awake "doesn't tell us much" but it does mean "she is now going to be safe and evaluated a little bit more closely for what the cause of her being found unconscious was, whether it was drug-related or otherwise," said Dr. Sherry Yafai, a trained ER physician who works as the director of research and development at the High Sobriety recovery clinic in Los Angeles and the medical director of the Releaf institute for pain management. She is not treating Lovato.

"What they will do now is press on as to what's the next best course of action," Yafai told E! News. "Does she need to be held in the hospital for a period of time? Does she not need to be held in the hospital? Can she go home? Is this a wake-up call? Does this need to be something that needs to be addressed further in a situation like rehab? Does her sobriety need to come into question? With all those different scenarios, what's going to happen is a combination of medical services as well as social services will help determine why and how long this has been going on."