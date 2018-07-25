Rachel Platten Pregnant With Her First Child

Instagram
Rachel Platten is going to be a mom!
The 37-year-old "Fight Song" singer announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and husband Kevin Lazan are expecting their first child together. Platten shared a photo of herself holding her baby bump with an announcement message to her fans.
"This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes.... I am pregnant!!" Platten began. "I can't believe I'm finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way - how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? I finally realized that I can't worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart."
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
"The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby. It's a total miracle that I'm growing a human and my husband and I couldn't be more thrilled," she continued. "But, I have also had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the 'perfect blessed journey' of pregnancy."
Platten then revealed, "I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I'd seem ungrateful somehow when I'm actually crazy full of gratitude - I'm just HUMAN.
Human emotions are complex. We can feel more than one thing at once you know? We can hold both love and wonder and aw and joy, but also frustration and sickness and fear and darker stuff too and it's normal!"
"So anyway, that's where I'm at my loves. With all the mystery and wonder around this, one thing that has been abundantly clear to me: this little unbelievable soul that I haven't even met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world and I cannot wait to learn," she concluded her message. "I love you all so much, and I promise to continue to share as much of this process with you as I can. Xoxoxox, a totally happy, exhausted, not so nauseous today Rach."
Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!
