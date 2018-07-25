When Will Game of Thrones Return and More Updates from HBO

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 9:59 AM

Game of Thrones season seven is probably, most likely, hopefully, less than a year away!

President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys spoke to reporters during HBO's summer TCA press tour on Wednesday and offered a few updates on various upcoming and returning HBO shows, including our beloved Game of Thrones. While Bloys couldn't say much about the final season, he was able to give us a vague idea of when it might premiere: "sometime in '19" and "first half." 

Good to know!

Bloys also gave an update in the Game of Thrones prequels. Five were originally ordered, but currently only one is moving forward with a pilot script from Jane Goldman. They are currently searching for a director, and hope to start shooting the prequel in early 2019. 

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

We also got some tidbits about the Deadwood movie, which has finally been greenlit and will begin shooting in the fall before a hopeful debut in the spring, thirteen years after the show was canceled. 

As for True Detective, Bloys says that season three is "looking good," and that star Mahershala Ali is as great as expected. After the rather negative response to season two, Bloys explained that the third season wasn't greenlit until creator Nic Pizzolatto had written and submitted multiple scripts, meaning that hopefully we're about to be blown away again, season one-style.

Bloys says that Big Little Lies season two is "amazing," and that shockingly, Meryl Streep is "very very good," and he's looking forward to more Curb Your Enthusiasm as soon as Larry David is ready to shoot it. 

And finally, Veep's final season is currently being written, and will shoot in the fall for a spring 2019 premiere, meaning the first half of 2019 is going to be a very exciting time for HBO fans. 

