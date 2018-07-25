Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Madison Hildebrand Not Returning for Season 11

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 9:58 AM

Madison Hildebrand

Maarten de Boer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Madison Hildebrand is leaving his TV home, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old realtor and founder of The Malibu Life real estate company has announced that he will not return to the Bravo reality show for season 11.

"After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," he said in a statement to the cable network's Daily Dish website on Tuesday. "I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavors."

Hildebrand was one of the show's three original cast members, along with Josh Flagg and former star Chad Roger. He appeared full-time until the end of season six, after which he starred on a recurring basis for two seasons. He returned as a main star in season nine in 2016.

Photos

Investigating the Career of a Full-Time Reality Star

"As an original cast member, I feel so lucky to be a part of the show that sparked the Million Dollar Listing franchise," he said in his statement. "For the past 10 years, the show has documented my life and real estate career from the very beginning. I couldn't have done it without the love and support from the fans who inspired me to share my life on camera. Thank you to Bravo, World of Wonder and the crew who became family for all your hard work and dedication to making this show the success that it is today. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you all and hope you will continue to follow my journey as I begin a new chapter of my life."

Bravo has not announced when season 11 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will premiere.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

