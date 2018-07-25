Finding Dory, Adventures in Babysitting and Can't Buy Me Love Leaving Netflix in August 2018

It's time to say goodbye.

With every new month, Netflix bids farewell to a slate of movies and shows and August is no different. This time around, the streaming service is losing the likes of beloved 80s classics like Adventures in Babysitting and Can't Buy Me Love.

Steve Carellhits like Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and The 40-Year-Old Virgin are also leaving by the end of the month. If you haven't seen Finding Dory yet, the time is now as she's swimming away in a week.

Check out the full list below for all of this month's Netflix exits. Not to fret—there are dozens more joining the packing come August, so take a look at that list here.