These Are All the Riverdale, The 100, Arrow and Wynonna Earp Comic-Con Photos You Need

The 100. Charmed. Riverdale. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Arrow. Wynonna Earp. Manifest. The casts of all your favorite shows (and upcoming favorite shows) stopped by E! News' space at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con for wild games of truth or dare, interviews and to pose with props, naturally.

Everyone loved to wear the Infinity Gauntlet, seen on screen worn by Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but nobody loved it more than Cole Sprouse. Well, maybe Colton Haynes did.

Check out the gallery below to see the behind-the-scenes photos of your favorite casts getting interviewed, playing with props and so much more.

Photos

The 100, Wynonna Earp Riverdale and All Your TV Favorites at Comic-Con 2018

Who do you think had the most fun with the props? Check out the gallery above to see all the photos.

