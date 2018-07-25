Ozark Season 2, Steel Magnolias and Million Dollar Baby Coming to Netflix in August 2018

With the summer coming to an end, Netflix will be there for all of your post-beach binge-watching. 

The beloved streaming site just announced its new additions for August 2018 and there's certainly plenty to watch. 

From Oscar darlings like The AviatorMillion Dollar Baby and No Country for Old Men to rom-coms like Steel Magnolias and P.S. I Love You, Netflix is serving up a hot dish of cinematic hits. On the TV side, Ozark's season two will debut at the end of the month while fans can also catch up on the second season of The Good Place.

But, that's just the beginning! Check out the full list of arrivals below and don't waste any time watching the favorites that are on their way out:

Available 8/1/18

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

 

Available 8/2/18

Emelie

 

Available 8/3/18

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe.

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

I AM A KILLER

Like Father

Marching Orders

Available 8/4/18 

Flavors of Youth: International Version

Mr. Sunshine

On Children 

 

Available 8/5/18 

Paid in Full

 

Available 8/9/18

Perdida

The Originals: Season 5

 

Available 8/10/18

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons 

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu 

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7

Zion

Evan Almighty

Available 8/11/18 

No Country for Old Men

 

Available 8/13/18

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

 

Available 8/15/18 

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

 

Available 8/16/18

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

 

Available 8/17/18

Disenchantment

Magic for Humans

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Stay Here

The Motive

To All The Boys I've Loved Before  

Ultraviolet

Available 8/19/18

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

 

Available 8/21/18 

Year One

Available 8/23/18 

Deadwind

Follow This

Great News: Season 1

 

Available 8/24/14 

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Ghoul

The After Party

The Innocents 

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Available 8/28/18

The Good Place: Season 2 

 

Available 8/29/18

Inequality for All 

 

Available 8/31/18

Inside the Criminal Mind 

Ozark: Season 2

Paradise PD

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

The Laws of Thermodynamics 

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Undercover Law

