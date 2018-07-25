2018 Kennedy Center Honorees Include Cher, Reba McEntire and Hamilton

Raise a glass to freedom, and to Hamilton and to Cher and to Reba McEntire.

It was announced on Wednesday that the pop star, the country singer and the hit Broadway musical's co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda—its original star, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire are among the recipients of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes artists for their lifetime contributions to culture and the arts. The Hamilton co-creators' shared honor is a special award that is the first of its kind, as Kennedy Center Honors have traditionally gone to individuals.

Other honorees include composer Philip Glass and saxophonist Wayne Shorter. They will be honored at the Kennedy Center's 41st annual national celebration of the arts on December 2 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where a production of Hamilton is actually currently being staged until September.