Fall TV 2018: Your Premiere Date Guide for New and Returning Shows

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 8:09 AM

Fall TV Split

CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CW

Clear your calendars, fall TV is upon us.

ABC, NBC, Fox, The CW and CBS all revealed their fall 2018 premiere dates. Get ready, a DVR headache is coming your way. Tough decisions will have to be made. Below, take a look at the full breakdown of dates for new and returning shows.

Sunday, Sept. 9
8-8:30 p.m. Rel (Fox, early series premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 23
8-9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, early premiere)

Monday, Sept. 24
8-10 p.m. The Voice (NBC)
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)
8-9 p.m. The Resident (Fox)
8-10:01 p.m. Dancing With the Stars season 27 (ABC)
9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS, series premiere)
9-10 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, time period premiere)
10-11 p.m. Manifest (NBC, series premiere)
10-11 p.m. Bull (CBS)
10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 25
8-9 p.m. The Voice (NBC)
8-9 p.m. NCIS (CBS)
8-9 p.m. The Gifted (Fox)
9-10 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)
9-10 p.m. FBI (CBS, series premiere)
9-10 p.m. Lethal Weapon (Fox)
10-11 p.m. New Amsterdam (NBC, series premiere)
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 26
8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC)
8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)
8-9 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC)
8-9 p.m. Empire (Fox)
8-9:30 p.m. Survivor (CBS, 90-minute premiere)
9-9:31 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)
9:31-10 p.m. Single Parents (ABC series premiere)
9:30-11 p.m. Big Brother (90-minute finale)
9-10 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC)
9-10 p.m. Star (Fox)
10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC)
10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (ABC series premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 27
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, time period premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS, time period premiere)
8-9 p.m. The Good Place (NBC)
8-10 p.m. Grey's Anatomy (ABC, two-hour premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. Mom (CBS)
9:30-10 p.m. Murphy Brown (CBS)
9-11 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
10-11 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Friday, Sept. 28
8-8:30 p.m. Last Man Standing (Fox, network premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. The Cool Kids (Fox, series premiere)
8-9 p.m. MacGyver (CBS)
9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 30
7-8 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
8-8:30 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30-9 p.m. Bob's Burgers (Fox)
9-9:30 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)
8:30 -9:30 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, series premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. Rel (Fox, time period premiere)
9:30-10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 1
8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood (CBS, series premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Happy Together (CBS, series premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 3
9-10 p.m. Seal Team (CBS)
10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)

Thursday, Oct. 4
8-8:30 p.m. Superstore (NBC)
8:30-9 p.m. The Good Place (NBC, time period premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. Will & Grace (NBC)
9:30-10 p.m. I Feel Bad (NBC, series premiere)
9-10 p.m. Station 19 (ABC)
10-11 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, time period premiere)

Friday, Oct. 5
8-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
8:30-9 p.m. Speechless (ABC)
9-10 p.m. Child Support (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 7
8-9 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, time period premiere)
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC, two-hour series premiere)
9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, time period premiere)
10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS)
10-11 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC)

Tuesday, Oct. 9
8-9 p.m. The Flash (The CW)
9-10 p.m. Black Lightning (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 10
8-9 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)
9-10 p.m. All American (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 11
8-9 p.m. Supernatural (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 12
8-9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)
8-9 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)
9-10 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 14
8-9 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)
9-10 p.m. Charmed (The CW, series premiere)
10-11 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Oct. 15
8-9 p.m. Arrow (The CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 16
8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (ABC, series premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (ABC, series premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. black-ish (ABC)
9:30-10 p.m. Splitting Up Together (ABC)
10-11 p.m. The Rookie (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Oct. 22
9-10 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 25
9-10 p.m. Legacies (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 26
9-10 p.m. Midnight, Texas (NBC)

